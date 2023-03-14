The Callisto Protocol Gets New ‘Contagion Mode’ Today

Fans of The Callisto Protocol got a new batch of content to play around with today thanks to the release of the Contagion Bundle. This DLC pack comes free as part of either the game’s digital deluxe edition or the season pass, but it’ll cost a little extra for fans who only own the base game. As for what all is included here, those that opt to download it will get fourteen new death animations for Jacob, the Watchtower skin collection and the titular Contagion mode.

Contagion mode is a new level of difficulty for The Callisto Protocol which features much more powerful enemies, very limited resources and no manual saving. Dying won’t send players back to the beginning of the game, but they will have to pick up from the beginning of the current chapter. If that all sounds good, then check out the latest trailer below for a quick taste.