The Crew Motorfest Announced

Ubisoft and Ubisoft Ivory Tower today revealed the next entry in The Crew franchise, The Crew Motorfest.

The latest entry in the open-world racing franchise releases later this year and takes players to the island of O’ahu in the Hawaiian archipelago. This lush location will see players racing around Honolulu, the slopes of a volcano, through tropical forests, and by the golden beaches. While developer Ubisoft Ivory Tower was light on details, they did say players will be able to explore the entire island while driving hundreds of vehicles.

The developers also plan to invite select players to try the game early through the Insiders Program. Kicking off tomorrow, the program allows selected players to try out the game early and provide feedback directly to the development team. The catch is that the program is only available on PC at launch, though it will open to console players as the game nears launch.

The Crew Motorfest launches sometime in 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Amazon Luna.