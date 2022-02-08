The Cruel King and the Great Hero Release Pushed into Mid-March

Last year NIS America announced The Cruel King and the Great Hero would be coming on March 1. Today they’ve revealed a slight delay, but fortunately it’s still the same month. The new release date is March 15 in North America and March 11 for the European Union, Australia and New Zealand.

This upcoming RPG features gorgeous hand-drawn artwork and the same team behind The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince, so if you liked that game chances are you’ll also like The Cruel King and the Great Hero.

NIS America are also running a contest for people to draw fanart of the game. Entries are open from now to February 25. Check the tweet for more details.