The Cuphead Show! Debuts This February

Well, it looks like 2022 will be a rather big year for Cuphead. Not that things have slowed down for the franchise ever since the game’s initial release in 2017, but this year sees some massive developments finally coming to fruition. Aside from the much-anticipated Delicious Last Course DLC finally arriving in June, it was announced today that the Netflix animated series The Cuphead Show!, first announced in 2019, will finally premiere in February. The news was accompanied by the first official trailer that gives us our biggest look at the show yet, which you can check out below.

Aside from the return of many familiar faces in Cuphead and Mugman’s adventures, it’s clear that much like the games special care has been given to replicate Fleischer-era animation as much as possible while still putting it’s own spin on things. The background designs, the expressions and movements, the little touches of film grain and more are all set to perfectly accompany the classic cartoon antics shown. The Cuphead Show! debuts on Netflix on February 18, but those who can’t wait can check out The Cuphead Show! Countdown online, which has exclusive content as rewards for various challenges.