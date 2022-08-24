The Dark Pictures’ Season ‘Finale’ The Devil in Me Releasing This November

The fourth and final release of Supermassive Games’ ongoing anthology of survival-horror entries, has itself a release date. The Devil in Me, billed as the “season” finale releases on November 18 across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One & PC. Not quite a pre-Halloween time given the series’ previous two entries, last year’s House of Ashes and 2020’s Little Hope, released just shy of October 31. Nevertheless, the interactive horror elements are certainly present here — The Devil In Me appearing to veer a touch away from the former supernatural leanings into more slasher-horror territory in its setting and premise alike.

On top of that, following on from House of Ashes’ gameplay additions last year, The Devil in Me, as its latest trailer shows, boasts “extended exploration” alongside what looks to be inventory management and a greater focus on puzzle-solving this time round. Check it out below.