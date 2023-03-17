The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Now Available for PSVR 2

The studio behind the award winning Rush of Blood VR experience has officially released its newest incarnation which makes full use of the PlayStation VR2 headset. The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR is an on-rails shooter much like its predecessor, but uses all the tech within the PSVR 2. This game will know every time the player blinks as enemies will appear upon eye reopening. This is thanks to the eye tracking in the PSVR 2 headset. Haptic Feedback will provide every bump to be felt while Adaptive Triggers on the controllers allow for proper shooting mechanics. Head Tracking allows the player to move out of the way of falling debris. All of this combined with 4K and HDR visuals on the headset should make for a unique horror experience. Check out the launch trailer below as the game is available on the PlayStation Store for $39.99.