The Dead Space Launch Trailer is Here, More Story Thoughts from EA Motive Too

With only about two weeks left until EA Motive’s Dead Space remake finally arrives, it’s probably safe to say that excitement is in the air. It’s been over eight years since the series suddenly and unceremoniously got cut short, so Isaac Clark’s imminent return is kind of a big event to say the least. To help fans pass some of the time and keep the hype train barreling along, EA put out the official Dead Space launch trailer today.

Additionally, EA Motive put out a new “Inside Dead Space” feature on the developer’s blog. This time, the story team discusses their philosophy when it came to updated the story and the kinds of decisions they often had to make. The full post is actually quite interesting, but the basic gist was that the team focused mostly on fleshing out the characters, ship and continuity. The major beats are supposedly the same, but now players have the chance to learn more about the situation aboard the USG Ishimura and everyone involved.

Dead Space releases on January 27 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.