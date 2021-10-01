The Elder Scrolls Online Gets More Metal With Help From Trivium

While it might not be readily apparent to outside observers, there’s a lot of crossover between metal and video games. The Elder Scrolls Online has announced a collaboration with heavy metal band Trivium. Lead vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy released today a metal cover of The Elder Scrolls Online song “Reach Witch Chant” which will be released on Heafy’s solo channel on Spotify.

In addition to being the hardcore frontman for Trivium, Heafy is a hardcore gamer and known streamer. In the brief time we got to speak he discussed that when creating his own rendition of a song, such as “Reach Witch Chant” in this case, the song is already perfect as it is, so he tries to create his own version that is drastically different than the original.

This isn’t the first time Heafy has mixed gaming and metal. Trivium contributed the song “Shattering the Skies Above” to the God of War III soundtrack that was included in the special edition and he shared that in other Trivium songs there are references to the original Doom and Jenova from Final Fantasy VII.