The Elder Scrolls Online’s ‘Lost Depths’ DLC, Update 35 Arrive on Consoles Today

The next part of this year’s “Legacy of the Bretons” adventure for The Elder Scrolls Online went live on consoles today with the implementation of the “Lost Depths” DLC and “Update 35.” This DLC adds the four player “Graven Deep” and “Earthen Root” dungeons to the experience, bringing even more story beats, item sets and collectibles along for the ride.

Elder Scrolls Online’s 35th update also adds a small helping of content in addition more bug fixes and balance patches. This includes changes to the battle system, changes to XP gains, and the addition to mini-events to Battlegrounds. Those who’re interested in a full breakdown of the changes should absolutely check out the full patch notes. For fans who simply want a taste of what’s been added though, here’s the most recent trailer.

Elder Scrolls fan who are either new to The Elder Scrolls Online or who’ve taken a long break should also have a look at our review for the High Isle expansion and see what’s going on in the game these days.