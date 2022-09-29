The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Surprise Launches On Switch

When it comes to re-re-rereleases few games in recent recent years can claim more editions than Skyrim. Originally released in 2011, The fifth Elder Scrolls game has been ported and repackaged to virtually every platform under the sun. People who were snooping around the Nintendo website today likely stumbled across a new game that snuck onto the eShop with stealth worthy of the Dark Brotherhood. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is now available for purchase from Nintendo’s eShop. It includes the three official expansions: Dawnguard, Hearthfire and Dragonborn along with pre-existing and new Creation Club content. It also comes with a $69.99 price tag, making it the most expensive version of Skyrim available.