The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow Brings Folk Horror to the Switch Later This Month

2022 saw Wadjet Eye publish yet another winning old-school point-and-click adventure game with pixel art in the form of The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow, which delivered an impressive folk horror tale that received quite an amount of acclaim in return. While it was exclusive to the PC last year, though, it was now announced that 2023 will see it heading to the Switch later this month, hopefully bringing the game to a larger audience.

The game sees you playing as Thomasina Bateman, an antiquarian who travel to the English village of Bewlay in order to check out the titular barrow. However, things go south once the mysterious person who summoned them ends up being nowhere to be seen, and as seen in the trailer below, she quickly learns the hard way that the town and the barrow have some rather eerie secrets attached to them. The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow is due out on January 25 for the Switch, and available now on Steam if you have a PC and can’t wait.