The Final Zachtronics with Last Call BBS Early Access Release

Some developers have a voice that, if you’re familiar with their work, you can hear from one release to the next. The games may look different but nobody does whatever genre they specialize in quite the same way as they do, and when everything works out right that leads to a fan base that will follow them anywhere. From Space Chem to Opus Magnum, Molek Syntez to TIS-100 to Shenzhen I/O, Zachtronics has played around in the puzzle genre in a variety of ways, each game unique and recognizable as a Zachtronics game. That’s all coming to an end, though, but not before one final game in the form of Last Call BBS.

Last Call BBS is a collection of all kinds of games, themed after a classic computer connected to a BBS where people would post things to share without being any too concerned about the piracy aspect. The Sawayama Z5 Powerlance may never have actually existed but it still somehow managed to have a good library of titles, none of which are installed when you first log in but still readily available on the old BBS that’s somehow still active after all this time. Sure, the download time is measured in minutes (not many) but there’s always solitaire on the desktop to keep you busy, and once the new game is ready you get to prod at the controls and instructions to figure out how the everything works. The games range from a picross-type dungeon creator where you need to use the numbers on the rows and columns plus a few other rules to puzzle out where the walls go, to fast-food automation, circuit creation, and even a Gundam-style model creator. Every new aspect also comes with a note from the person who gave you the hardware, chatting about its place in computing history while also building a story of their involvement with the Sawayama company.

Last Call BBS released into Early Access today with the plan being to use the time to polish the game and maybe even add more content. If you were on a computer in the 90s it’s a trip back in time, and if you weren’t then it’s a history lesson told in games. Whatever it may be, though, Last Call BBS is a great sendoff to a unique voice in gaming that’s disbanding to move on to whatever new opportunities the world may bring.