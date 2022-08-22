The Game Awards 2022 set for Early December

Geoff Keighley today announced a date for his annual awards show, The Game Awards.

The ninth annual The Game Awards show will take place on December 8, 2022. The awards show packed with trailers, announcements, and marketing stunts will once again take place in-person at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. It’ll also stream live worldwide.

📣 We have a date! 📣 THE GAME AWARDS

Thursday, December 8 Streaming live around the world from Microsoft Theater in LA. Hard to believe this is our NINTH show. We've been working all year to bring you something very special. pic.twitter.com/VS9qOhyltQ — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 22, 2022

As with previous years, The Game Awards serves as a part-time award show, part-time announcement venue, and part-time marketing gig for non-gaming brands. This far in advance, it’s impossible to guess what games will be announced at the show, but it wouldn’t be too surprising to see hotly anticipated 2023 games like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Resident Evil 4, and Street Fighter 6 potentially make an appearance.

Expect to hear more about the show, nominees, and announcements as we get closer to December 8.