The Game Kitchen’s Blasphemous is Getting A Sequel, Coming 2023

Spanish developer The Game Kitchen’s dark and brutal Metroidvania, Blasphemous, is getting itself a full-blown sequel. The announcement comes off the back of a string of DLC releases — not least, a cross-over with Miriam, protagonist of fellow 2019 Metroidvania, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night — which is to be capped off with a closing story-focused DLC this December titled Wounds of Eventide.

Having originally started as a Kickstarter project in 2017, Blasphemous would go on to release in September 2019 across PS4, Xbox One, Switch & PC. And given its fairly vague window of release and early state of development, it’s no surprise to find that today’s announcement was lacking any degree of gameplay or footage. Let alone confirmation of what platforms the game will even be heading to. Though Team17 are confirmed to be handling publishing duty once more. Blasphemous II releases sometime in 2023.