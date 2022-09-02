The Journey Down Trilogy Physical Edition Coming for PS4 and Switch

The Journey Down is a point and click adventure series which might finally be getting the attention it deserves. This episodic series first began in 2012 with Chapter One. Chapter Three finally released in 2017.

If you’d like a physical copy of the trilogy to keep on your shelf, then check out the upcoming release from Strictly Limited Games. This includes two editions. The Journey Down Trilogy Limited Edition will cost $39.99. It’s limited to 2000 Switch copies and 999 PS4 copies.

The more notable, and expensive edition, is the Special Limited Edition costing $59.99. It will include a handful of goodies like the soundtrack, wooden necklace, art booklet, map and recipe card housed in a collectible box. There will be 999 units for Switch and just 500 for PS4. Pre-orders open on September 4 via the Strictly Limited Games website.