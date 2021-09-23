The Kaira X is Razer’s Newest Headset for Consoles

As the holiday season approaches so too comes the arrival of new hardware to go with your new Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5. Razer have announced the Kaira X line of headsets. It is based on Razer’s existing line of PC headsets with TriForce drivers, HyperClear cardioid mic, on-headset controls and more.

There are two versions of this wired headset called the Kaira X for PlayStation and Kaira X for Xbox. Aside from their usage for a specific console, all their quality of life features remain identical. With that said, if you use a 3.5mm analog connection then you’ll be able to plug the headset in to a variety of other devices such as your PC and even phone (if your phone still supports an analog jack). The Kaira X on Xbox specifically comes in two colors to match the two colors of the Xbox Series X|S – black and white. With that said, there are also versions available in Shock Blue, Pulse Red, and Electric Volt (yellow) as well.

All versions of the Kaira X retail for $59.99 and are available today on Razer.com and from other authorized retailers.