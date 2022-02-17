The King of Fighters XV Now Available on Consoles, PC

Since 1994 , the King of Fighters series has set the bar for team-based fighters and the latest entry is finally here. With 39 total characters available now, the three-on-three combat looks better than ever and plays fater thanks to the addition of the shatter strike. This allows the players to counter enemies alongside using things like MAX mode to hasten the pace of the action.

The existing KOF XIV looked fantastic, but KOF XV builds on that foundation to create the best-looking polygonal entry in the series to date. KOF XV is available now on the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC. It’s a fantastic game overall and one that long-running fans will surely enjoy a great deal.