The Last Case of Benedict Fox Gets New Gameplay Trailer and Dev Walkthrough

Making its debut earlier this summer at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, Rogue Games and developers Plot Twist seem to have impressed quite a few people with their new metroidvania game, The Last Case of Benedict Fox. But that was only a one-and-a-half-minute trailer, and that likely left some folks wanting to know more about the game. Well, thankfully, Benedict emerged again at Gamescom 2022 with…well, another one-and-a-half-minute trailer, but also a developer walkthrough that discusses the gameplay a bit more, both of which you can see below.

Starting things off with the new trailer, we get a larger look at the gameplay this time around, showcasing a lot more of the various bits of action that players can expect when exploring this Lovecraftian world. We also get our first glimpse of other characters like the Tattooist, some rather twisted scenery, and more, all off which should hopefully make for a rather delightfully creepy mystery.

But for those who want a deeper explanation as to what’s going on, Creative Director Bartłomiej “Bartek” Lesiakowski is here with a developer walkthrough to explain things a little bit further. We get a look at the dimension hopping between the mansion and Limbo and how the two worlds are linked, useful items that can be purchased from Houdini, the Tattooist’s ability to provide new skills that come in handy, and a couple of hints about the game’s world and story. The Last Case of Benedict Fox comes out in 2013 for Xbox platforms and PC, and should hopefully truly show off Plot Twist’s love for the metroidvania genre.