The Last Case of Benedict Fox Receives Release Date

Rogue Games and developers Plot Twist have been gearing up to release what is arguably one of this year’s most anticipated metroidvania games, The Last Case of Benedict Fox. The Gothic Lovecraftian mystery game has intrigued many who have been able to see it in action of get their hands on it, and now with an April release date announced for the game, we now now exactly when we can all get our hands on the full game (though if you can’t wait that long, there’s a free demo on Steam right now, available as part of Steam Next Fest).

Accompanying the announcement is a new gameplay video with commentary from Creative Director Bartłomiej “Bartek” Lesiakowski. This isn’t Bartek’s first time showing off the game, having tagged along for the title’s Gamescom trailer last year, but this time around we get a much larger look at things, clocking in at fifteen minutes or so. This allows for more time to show off various elements such as platforming, puzzle mechanics, upgrade systems, and even a boss battle. If this taste of metroidvania horror seems intriguing, then mark April 17 on your calendar, when The Last Case of Benedict Fox arrives for PC and Xbox platforms.