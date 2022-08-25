The Last of Us Part I Receives Launch Trailer

It’s not often you see the same game receive three different launch trailers in under a decade, but The Last of Us was already well on its way with one for the original PS3 release back in 2013 and a second for the remastered PS4 version in 2014.

Now, as The Last of Us Part I prepares to launch on PS5 next month followed by a PC release afterwards, the team at Naughty Dog has once again prepared a final pre-release trailer for their acclaimed post-apocalyptic adventure that can be seen below. While this latest trailer certainly boasts the best presentation of the three videos (to no one’s surprise), I’m personally partial to the remastered trailer that most effectively hints at the entire story arc of The Last of Us’ moving narrative.

The Last of Us Part I is set to launch on PS5 on September 2.