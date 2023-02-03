The Last of Us Part I’s PC Release Delayed to End of March

The HBO adaptation of the first The Last of Us game has been gaining plenty of mainstream attention lately, with the show already getting renewed for a second season and the first episode being released for free online.

Those wishing to relive the story of the beloved 2013 PS3 game were able to do so on PS5 last year thanks to The Last of Us Part I. The remake was also announced to be coming to PC this year, with an original release date of March 3 being confirmed at last year’s Game Awards show. Today, Naughty Dog has shared that the PC release date has been pushed back by several weeks to March 28, to allow for additional time for polish and to ensure that the game launches in “the best shape possible.”

The Last of Us Part I PC will now be released on March 28. An update from our team: pic.twitter.com/lvApDT71Xj — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) February 3, 2023

