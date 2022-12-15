The Last Spell Prepares To Be Cast in Q1 2023

Ever since its Early Access release in the summer of 2021, developer Ishtar Games’ tactical RPG game The Last Spell has been winning over a lot of players, presenting an intriguing blend of strategy and roguelike mechanics where you have to successfully hold off huge hordes of monsters long enough for a group of mages to cast the titular spell in order to try and finally get rid of the chaos. And much like the mages in the game, Ishtar Games have been hard at work for a while now, huddled around the Early Access cauldron and developing the game in front of massive crowds ready to eventually pounce on it it. Well, the spell is finally nearing completion, as a Q1 2023 release window was announced for Version 1.0, as announced via the trailer below.

The trailer also serves as a miniature overview for the game, showcasing how players can help craft the Haven that the action takes place in, the defenses that can be laid down, the monsters coming from all directions, the skills characters can wield to help fend them off, and more. The Last Spell is due to leave Early Access next year, and as also announced in the trailer, it will receive a simultaneous release for the Switch and PlayStation platforms as well, so stay tuned as we move closer to the game’s full launch.