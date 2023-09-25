The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered Coming to PC, Consoles

The Legend of Legacy was a low-key fantastic turn-based RPG on the 3DS and one that came out in that sweet spot where the 3DS had a large install base – but before the Switch came out and kind of destroyed the market for 3DS games. With a slightly-deformed art style alongside a watercolor-esque, vibrant world, it would very much be a prototype of sorts for The Alliance Alive – which already got an HD remaster, and now feels like this pseudo-duology can be complete for modern hardware.

Unlike Alliance Alive, The Legend of Legacy allows you to control seven different characters with their own special skills as they explore the island of Avalon. The game uses lush polygonal models for combat and has a ton of color in its worlds while feeling very much like a long-lost PS2 RPG, only with sharper graphics across the board now. The 3DS game was quite limited visually due to the low resolution of that platform’s displays and lower hardware power and looks a lot better now. Everything pops off the screen like it did in official artwork, but couldn’t quite be replicated in the game itself due to those hardware limitations.

Starting off with one of seven characters to play through, with seven protagonists and seven stories to see unfold, helps keep the game interesting. There are multiple paths to explore through the game and different combat strategies to use given the different classes available. It was very much a love letter to the past while featuring some more modern quality of life options like having more save options than a classic 32-bit RPG would have and feels like a game that has been far overdue for a re-release.

While the official trailer didn’t show off any new quality of life improvements, things like fast forward, rewind and maybe even save states could be on the table. Alliance Alive was a fantastic HD remaster and this should be similar to that with regards to the end result. We’ll definitely be keeping a close eye on this one as the release draws closer because it should do far better now than it did before since it will be on so many more platforms and be more accessible than ever with portable playback on the Switch and portable PC devices like the ROG Ally. The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered will be coming to the Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC in early 2024.