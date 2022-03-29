The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel Delayed to 2023

Nintendo today announced that the hotly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel has been delayed into 2023.

Link and Zelda’s next open-world adventure will no longer launch this year. While The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s sequel was announced for a 2022 release, the development team needs more time. As such, the hotly anticipated sequel is now targeting a spring 2023 release. The announcement came via a video you can view below, but, unfortunately, it does not contain any new footage or details about the game.

It’s not all doom and gloom for the Switch this year, not by a long shot. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Bayonetta 3, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and Splatoon 3 all still have 2022 release dates. There’ll still be plenty of great titles to enjoy on your Switch as you wait for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.