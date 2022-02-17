The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Coming to Switch Online Expansion Pack Feb. 25

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is one of the most polarizing entries in the adventure series – but has remained a favorite for many. Link’s 1999 adventure to save the land of Termina takes him throughout time in ways that hadn’t been done before in the series or matched since. First shown off with the announcement of the Expansion Pack, we knew that Majora’s Mask would hit the service at some point – but didn’t know exactly when. Ocarina of Time has been hurt by emulation issues, so hopefully the release of Majora’s Mask will also mark an update to the emulator to ensure less input lag and allow for more accurate visual emulation. We’ll see how it all turns out when it launches on February 25.