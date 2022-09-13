The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Formally Revealed, Launches May 2023

Nintendo today formally unveiled the title and release date for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

After much speculation and anticipation, we finally know the title and release date for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. During today’s Nintendo Direct, the company formally unveiled the sequel as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

A short trailer was also revealed setting up the game’s plot with some ancient cave drawings. It then flashed towards gameplay of Link leaping into the skies and landing on a platform. There were also brief snippets of gameplay, including a look at what appears to be a new gravity defying power.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches May 12, 2023 on Nintendo Switch.