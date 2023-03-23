The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Gets May 2023 Release Date

Daedalic Entertainment and NACON today finally announced when The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will launch.

After numerous delays and a story trailer with no release date, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has finally been given a release date. The adventure game starring Smeagol/Gollum and based on the books arrives May 25 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. A Nintendo Switch version is in development but launches later this year.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum follows the titular character on his search to reclaim The One Ring. An adventure title, players will climb and sneak past treacherous enemies and dangers on a journey that spans across iconic locations, including Mordor, Cirith Ungol, and Mirkwood. The game also features a morality system that tasks the players with deciding whether to side with the Gollum or Smeagol personalities.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum launches May 25 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. We’ll let you know when a release date is given for the Switch version.