The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Gets New Story Trailer, Still No Release Date

Daedalic Entertainment today dropped a new story trailer for their upcoming adventure game, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

The adventure title starring J.R.R. Tolkien’s famous character will take players across Mordor, Mirkwood, and other locales as he attempts to reclaim his precious, The One Ring. The story takes place before the events of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, but expect to see classic characters like Gandalf, Aragorn, and Thranduil make an appearance. The entire game is based on the books, so don’t expect to see familiar faces or audio from Peter Jackson’s famous trilogy.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has long been in development. Slated for release on September 1, 2022, the game was delayed to an unknown date. Even after this trailer we’re no closer to figuring out the game’s release date. For our thoughts on the game, check out our preview from last spring where we got to see stealth and platforming gameplay.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum launches sometime in 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.