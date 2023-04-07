The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth Invades Mobile Devices this May

EA and Capital Games today announced the release date for their foray into J.R.R. Tolkien’s world, The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth.

The makers behind Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes are branching off into another beloved franchise. The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is another turn-based RPG title from Capital Games centering around the The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit books. The game launches May 10 across iOS and Android devices.

To celebrate the launch date announcement, the studio dropped a new gameplay trailer that provides a sneak peek at the game. It includes a look at the stylized art style, combat, customization, and more. Much like Galaxy of Heroes, Heroes of Middle-earth has players collect and level up key characters from the book series.

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth marks EA’s return to the franchise. The publisher held the rights to make games based on the Peter Jackson films from 2002-2009, and the book rights from 2005-2009. Warner Bros. currently hold the film rights, which is why this game is based on the books and not the films.