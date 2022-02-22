The Madness Arrives Today, So Does Monark

Monark is finally here, meaning fans can finally start getting to the bottom of all the strange goings-on at Shin Mikado Academy. Wielding their own ego, the protagonist must use his power to gather other “pactbearers” to his side and push back against both the strange “Mist” that’s enveloped the school and those who brought it there in the first place.

Monark features an archetypal, yet competent story about teens dealing with supernatural events. Each has been blessed (or perhaps cursed) with a strange power which can be used for good or ill. In the case of the player and their allies, those powers will mostly be used to conduct turn-based battles wherein both positioning and order matter. There are costs to overusing their abilities though, including insanity or just plain death, so players will likely need to proceed carefully if they wish to restore the academy to reality.

Monark is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5 and Switch.