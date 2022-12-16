The Next Splatfest for Splatoon 3 has Decided on a Delicious Theme

When it comes to flavors, which is the most popular of all? That’s what Splatoon 3 is setting out to decide with the latest Splatfest featuring three of the most popular tantalizing tastes. This time around players will decide what they like most; spicy, sweet or sour! Do people have a taste for flames, a pleasant desire for sugar or do they enjoy puckering up to sour’s finest out there. It’s up to the fans to pick and choose what they like most when this Splatfest starts on January 7 and runs through to January 9.

For a closer look at information on the upcoming Splatfest take a look at the official tweet below: