The Original Metroid Prime Comes Remastered to Switch, Out Now

Well, there were whispers rummaging of its existence online for some time. Though given it remained just that — a rumour — with no official announcement, many remained skeptical as to whether or not Nintendo had any plans on bringing the original Metroid Prime to Nintendo Switch. But it looks as though there was a reason behind Nintendo’s insistence on keeping it under wraps until the very last second. As not only is it official that the 2002 Gamecube title will be coming to the platform in remastered form, but the game is available right now to download. A physical edition of the game will follow on February 22.

Metroid Prime is the first entry in Retro Studio’s acclaimed trilogy of games in the Metroid series and judging from the Remaster’s announcement trailer, it doesn’t look like, on first glance, that this is a straight up port. With improvements to both user interface and even in-game lighting that will hopefully make the iconic original, shine more so. Check it out below.