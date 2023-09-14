The Original NES Contra Returns in Contra: Operation Galuga

The original Contra on the NES is the stuff of legend – going far beyond what the arcade original did in terms of reaching a fanbase, it has become iconic. Anyone who grew up in that era at least played it or has heard of the Konami code that was just about the only way outside of a Game Genie to beat the game. After a successful re-release of the franchise’s greatest games in the form of the Contra Classic Collectiona cross PC and consoles, the original NES game will be getting its first-ever full-remake with a polygonal art style.

The art style appears to basically be what was used in the most-recent mobile-only Contra game, which does feature nice full-fledged controller support but does have very short stages as a lot of mobile-centric games do. The game will have an arcade mode, story mode, and challenge mode when it launches next year on the Switch. There’s no word yet on if the game will be released on other consoles or PC yet, but it looks promising so far.