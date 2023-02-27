The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition Arrives In-System March 7

Obsidian’s 2019 Sci-fi RPG, The Outer Worlds, is getting a big update for current systems on March 7. Dubbed The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition, the new version will be featuring better visuals, a higher level cap, a new dynamic weather system, more detailed character models, improved load times and environments that’ve been improved across the board. Of course, those who pick it up will be getting both DLCs, Murder on Eridanos and Peril on Gorgon, as part of the package.

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition will be selling for $59.99 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but fans who own the original version (and DLCs) on PlayStation 4, Xbox One or PC can get the collection for $9.99. Those who are wondering if it’s worth finally jumping in should check out our review of the original for some help deciding.