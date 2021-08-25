The Outlast Trials Gameplay Trailer Released

The third title in the Outlast series, The Outlast Trials, received its first gameplay trailer today during Gamescom 2021. Developer Red Barrels is taking a fresh approach to the Outlast survival horror experience. The Outlast Trials will take place in the same universe as the previous titles, while including from one to four players for the horror experience. The setting takes place during the Cold War era as players take on the role of test subjects that have been abducted by the Murkoff Corporation. The game is slated to release in 2022 and you can check out the trailer below.