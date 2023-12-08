The Outlast Trials Receives Release Date

During The Game Awards, Red Barrels showed off a new trailer and provided an official release date for the third release in the Outlast franchise, The Outlast Trials. The game will be available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Two digital launch versions will be available that can be pre-ordered on both the Xbox and PlayStation digital stores now. This will include the Grizzly Hazmat Outfit with the pre-order. The Outlast Trials will release on March 5 for all platforms as the game launched in Early Access on PC during May 2023. This will be set in the same universe as the previous games but can be played with a friends in a team of up to four people.

The Standard Edition of The Outlast Trials will launch for $39.99 while the Deluxe Edition will launch for $49.99. The Deluxe Edition includes the Reagant Starter Pack that will offer four exclusive legendary player skins, exclusive cell items and posters, and exclusive player icons. The March 5 release will see the new trial, Toy Factory, coincide with it. Test subjects are pitted against the Mother Gooseberry in the Toy Factory. The V1 Update will also offer new MK challenges created specifically for the trial along with new character customization options, outfits and an increased level cap.

While in the same universe, The Outlast Trials takes place in the Cold War era. Imprisoned in the Murkoff facility as players are abducted by the Murkoff Corporation, they will take on a series of physical and mental ordeals, iconic characters, and challenged either alone or in a team to survive. You can watch the trailer below and view a breakdown of what to expect on release day for The Outlast Trials.

The Outlast Trials V1 Launch