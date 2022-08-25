The Painter’s Wife Deals with Demons of Her Own in Layers of Fears

Layers of Fears is simultaneously a compilation package of the first two games and an expanded remake, and today fans got a look at some of the expansion. The new story chapter, titled “The Final Note,” stars the Painters Wife as she works through her own ordeal. It seems realizing her resentment of the painter and his art comes with at a very dear price indeed.

New content aside, Layers of Fears will also be sporting the latest in visual technology. It’s being developed in Unreal Engine 5 and will support ray tracing, HDR and 4K presentation. It’s also using something called the “Lumen System” to further support the horror gameplay experience.

Layers of Fears is currently looking at an early 2023 release for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.