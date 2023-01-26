The Pathless Journeys Onto Xbox, Switch Next Week

Back in November of 2020, Abzu developer Giant Squid put out their newest title The Pathless, an open world adventure set on a cursed island filled with puzzles to solve and secrets to uncover.

Originally released as a PS5 launch title alongside PC and PS4 versions, The Pathless is now ready to make the leap onto other platforms as the game will be coming to Xbox Series X/S, Switch and Xbox One on February 2. The trailer below provides a taste of the graceful traversal abilities and multi-stage boss fights that await players on these new consoles.

For more on The Pathless, be sure to check out our review, which calls it a “brief but memorable journey.”

https://youtu.be/vlsZGz2swfY