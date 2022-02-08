The Perfect Pencil to be Drawn to Life on PC, Switch

For a time, explorations of the mind were left largely to psychological thriller games such as Silent Hill, Parasite Eve or Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem. These seemed to be the best suited for the job, but many recent games have proven that this is something that many kinds of games are able to delve into. Studio Cima’s newly announced title, The Perfect Pencil, is one of these. Much like Celeste, Gris and Inside, The Perfect Pencil will apparently be as much a journey into the mind as it is a trip into the actual world presented to players.

According to its makers, The Perfect Pencil, is a psychological platformer focusing primarily on fear and anxiety. As “John,” players will explore an odd world as the search for a way back home. It apparently won’t be as simple as finding a path forward though; both John and the player will need to confront challenging enemies, decipher the metaphors surrounding them and evade something known only as “the white beast.”

It’s hinted that this will involve solving puzzles and making significant choices, but those features have yet to be fully confirmed and detailed. So far, it looks like Studio Cima is off to a good start, so here’s hoping they’ll be able to fully deliver their vision when release day finally arrives.

The Perfect Pencil is currently in development for PC and Switch. No release window has been announced as of yet.