The Puzzle Master Returns in Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

It’s been a little bit since fans last saw the good professor flex his puzzle-solving intellect, six year to be precise. That’s typically long enough to start wondering if a series has hung up its hat, but fans need no longer fear that thanks to today’s announcement of Professor Layton and the New World of Steam.

The trailer shown during the Nintendo Direct was little more than announcement that the game exists, with no actual gameplay footage shown. However, it is looking like Professor Layton is at least going to be getting something of an update to its aesthetics. Layton himself was looking pretty sharp all things considered, so here’s hoping that the puzzles will be just as keen.