The Quarry Brings More Teen-Horror Scares on June 10

Supermassive Games gave horror fans a great surprise to day when it revealed “The Quarry,” its newest project made in the style of Until Dawn. Now, fan’s haven’t exactly been starving for these sorts of games thanks to the studio’s The Dark Pictures Anthology series, but those smaller, more bite-size horror experiences just haven’t managed to satisfy in the same way. Hopefully, this one can.

The Quarry follows the harrowing experience of nine teenage camp counselors as they struggle through the last night of summer camp. With no adult supervision around, the plan was to enjoy a lakeside party before returning home the next day. Unfortunately for them, things aren’t going that way. Finding themselves hunted by murderous locals and something…else, the teens face a flurry of decisions that could either see them return home safely or become permanent additions to Hackett Quarry Summer Camp

Like the games preceding it, The Quarry is a narrative game driven by the players choices. Those who’ve played Until Dawn and/or The Dark Pictures Anthology should be well-familiar with the potential impact of their decisions. For those unfamiliar, know that choices in these games and indeed The Quarry can very well decide characters’ fates. Sometimes the results are seen immediately, and other times the consequences come later.

The Quarry will also feature adjustable difficulty settings, co-op play, and an online mode wherein invited players can vote on key decisions. One can even enjoy the game in “Movie Mode” which basically just transforms the game into a movie with all the decisions predetermined. It all starts when the game launches on June 10 for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.