The Quarry, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Top PlayStation Store Charts for June

Last month was a relatively quiet one for new game releases, but the ones that did come out had plenty of players scrambling to get their hands on the fresh launches.

Supermassive Games’ latest horror adventure The Quarry shot to the top of the best-selling PS5 games on the PlayStation Store for June 2022, while its PS4 version debuted at sixth. Meanwhile, the arcade beat-em-up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge only released on last-generation consoles, but that didn’t stop it from being the most downloaded PS4 title of last month. Sonic Origins was the only other June debut to cross either chart’s top ten by appearing at ninth on the PS5 list, while Fall Guys’ transition to free-to-play last month helped it top the combined free-to-play chart.

Head here to check out the full list of best-sellers, and be sure to read our reviews by clicking on the game titles above.