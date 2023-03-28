The Rumble Fish 2 Hits Nintendo Switch in Physical, Digital Formats

The Rumble Fish 2 was originally released in arcades in 2005 and like a lot of 2D fighting games from that era that were released in arcades only, it was seemingly destined to be a sleeper hit due to the decline in arcades by that time. It wasn’t helped by also being a 2D fighter that wasn’t part of a major franchise, but with time comes the ability to enjoy more things without a franchise bias and people opening their eyes to more franchises.

The game has been available since December on the Switch digitally, but has just launched physically and comes with online play alongside a training mode, saving settings for it, and changing various game settings thanks to a new update. The game will get another free update next month.