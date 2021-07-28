The Season of Lust is Underway in Hitman 3

After celebrating the seasons of Greed, Pride and Sloth, IO Interactive is now ready to usher Agent 47 through the fourth season as part of their Seven Deadly Sins DLC.

Between now and August 30, Hitman 3 owners can experience the Season of Lust, which offers a variety of new content over the next several weeks. The Lust Assignation Escalation is the centerpiece of the season as the game’s latest piece of premium content, which transports Agent 47 to Berlin and rewards players with the Scarlet Suit, the Serpent’s Bite remote explosive and the Serpent’s Tongue crossbow upon its completion. This season also features a pair of Elusive Targets, including the Heartbreaker in Mendoza from July 30-August 9, and the Entertainer in Marrakesh from August 20-30. On August 5, players can visit the Dartmoor Garden Show, a free permanent three stage Escalation with randomly assigned clients and accomplices that bestows Agent 47 with the Summer Sightseeing Suit, and can be replayed without the random elements via the unlocked Deterministic Mode after completing it the first time through. Finally, new featured contracts from Shacknews arrive on August 12, and another set from the Hitman community on August 26.

Be sure to visit the blog post for more information, and for more on Hitman 3, which is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One, be sure to check out our review.