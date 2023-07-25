The Settled Systems Anthology Offers Animated Look at Three of Starfield’s Major Cities

Last month, Bethesda provided their deepest look yet at their upcoming sci-fi RPG, Starfield, as a dedicated presentation that immediately followed the Xbox Games Showcase.

In the 45 minute Starfield Direct, Todd Howard and various other members of the development team explained and showed off fresh gameplay featuring character and ship customization, companions, exploration, combat and much more. After originally being announced in 2018 and having an initial release date in November of last year prior to its delay, it was promising to see such concrete info on this wholly original universe mere months before its current release date in September.

With over one thousand planets that can be either teeming with life or barren and packed with resources, there’s still plenty of questions left surrounding the mysteries of Starfield that we won’t really know until players are able to get their hands on it. For now, Bethesda has released a short series of animated anthology videos called The Settled Systems, which places their focus on three of the major cities that players can visit: New Atlantis, Akila City and Neon. While each of the animated shorts are only a few minutes long and devoid of dialogue, the atmospheric music and distinct visuals still manage to provide the general vibe of each of these cities and some of the citizens that inhabit or, or are trying to escape to greener pastures. Below are each of the three shorts along with the official synopsis accompanying each one.

In the city of New Atlantis, capital of the United Colonies, a courier pilot named Kent aspires to live in the most desirable part of the Settled Systems. After joining the UC Vanguard and working his way up to the Capital’s elite, Kent quickly realizes the adventures waiting for him off-planet are what he truly longed for.

Vanna—an Akila City orphan of the famous Colony Wars—desperately wants to explore the stars, and only one thing is standing in her way: a working ship. Her search for repair parts leads her throughout the city, and into some unexpected danger, as she closes in on her dream.

Two Neon street rats, Ada and Harper, are partners in crime eking out a living stealing from the wealthy partygoers that come to the “pleasure city” to let loose. When Ada is forced into a moral dilemma, she quickly catches the attention of the all-seeing Ryujin industries, bringing her an exciting new opportunity. But at what cost?

Starfield is set to launch on September 6 for Xbox Series X/S and PC.