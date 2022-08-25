The Situation Becomes Critical in Deliver Us Mars Trailer

A new story trailer for KeokeN Interactive’s sci-fi exploration title, Deliver Us Mars dropped today, giving viewers a pretty clear idea of the situation in its universe. It seems some incredibly advanced technology has been discovered on Mars, technology that may be the hope for humanity’s continued survival on Earth.

As astronaut Kathy, players will join a mission to Mars in an effort to recover that technology and save their world. There’s more than that at stake for Kathy herself though; something happened to her father down on the Red Planet, and this mission is her chance to find out what.

Deliver Us Mars is set to release on February 2 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.