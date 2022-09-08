The Spirit & The Mouse Jump to PC, Switch on September 26

Feel-good platform-adventure game The Spirit and the Mouse is coming to PC and Switch on September 26. In this cozy outing, players follow Lila the Mouse and Lumion the Spirit Guardian as they work together to restore power to the quiet little French village they call home.

There’s apparently no great evil afoot and no dire circumstances facing the villagers; it’s just a somewhat stormy night and certain unhappy spirits called “Kibblins” are causing some mischief.

All the spirit and mouse duo have to do is figure out how to placate them. It’s going to take some exploration, puzzle-solving and the gathering up of energy, but this team probably has what it takes to make everyone’s night a little more pleasant.

The Spirit & The Mouse will launch on PC via Steam, GoG, Epic and itch.io on September 26. It’ll be hitting the Switch on the same day and will be available for $19.99 on all those platforms.