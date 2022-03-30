The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe Locks in April Release Date

In 2013’s PC game The Stanley Parable, players controlled office employee #427, better known as Stanley, as he investigates the sudden disappearance of his co-workers.

The original game was well-regarded for its unexpected and humorous twists and turns, but the game never managed to make its way onto consoles. Now, as shown off in the trailer below, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe has finally secured a release date of April 27 (aka 4/27). In addition to bringing the acclaimed narrative title to modern platforms, the Ultra Deluxe version will also feature new “content, choices and secrets”, with the script for the new content being “longer than the entire original game.”

Before The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe launches on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One, be sure to check out our review of the 2013 title.