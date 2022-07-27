The Tarnishing of Juxtia is Out on Steam Today

Actual Nerds’ 2D action-RPG: The Tarnishing of Juxtia released today for PC via Steam. Taking cues from the likes of Demon’s Souls, Dead Cells and Salt & Sacrifice, The Tarnishing of Juxtia offers players a variety of challenges to test themselves against. These include fourteen bosses and fifteen different environments, and its “Energy Rush” system pushes players to be as aggressive as possible in order to reap large damage bonuses. Of course, those bonuses only apply if one is actually able to claim them.

Players also get a large toolbox of abilities and equipment to play around with in The Tarnishing of Juxtia. So, if one character build isn’t up for the challenge, making a will likely be a fairly straightforward process. As the last creation of a dying god, players must use everything at their disposal to carry-out the creator’s wish or die trying.