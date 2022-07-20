The Terminator Arrives in Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone’s Season 4 Mid-Season Update

Sledgehammer Games, Raven Software, and Activision today revealed what players can expect as part of the Season 4 mid-season update for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone.

Season 4 is about to get an infusion of zombies and machines when the mid-season update lands on July 27. Both games will get new playlists, a new assault rifle, and other goodies. In addition, two new guest characters from the Terminator franchise join the growing list of Operators.

In Warzone, some zombie themed modes arrive. Cursed chests can be found with desirable rewards within, but first you’ll need to survive zombies and collect wisps to open the chest. Meanwhile, Rebirth Island returns with the brand new Rebirth of the Dead game mode where dead players respawn as Zombies.

Jumping over to Vanguard multiplayer, players will finally get their hands on a new map, Desolation. This medium-sized map takes place in a village that cuts into the mountainside. Players will also be able to unlock the new Vargo-S assault rifle by completing an in-game challenges or buying a Blueprint.

Finally, the T-800 and T-1000 make a grand arrival as Blueprint Bundles in the in-game store. Unfortunately, much like the previous Snoop Dogg and Godzilla skins and weapons, there’s no way to unlock either Terminator in-game. We should note that content purchased from Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard for Warzone will not carry over into the upcoming Warzone successor.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Call of Duty: Warzone is available free-to-play on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.